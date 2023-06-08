Highest-ever passenger number in a single month and an 85% load factor for PLAY in May

In May, Icelandic airline PLAY achieved its highest monthly passenger count in history, carrying 128,894 passengers, a significant increase of nearly 26% compared to April. The load factor for May was 85%, with 87.3% of flights arriving on schedule.

These positive results are particularly notable as May is typically a challenging month for airlines. The data also demonstrates substantial growth compared to the same period last year, with passenger numbers more than doubling year-on-year. PLAY operated flights to 26 destinations, up from 17 in May 2022, and saw strong demand for routes to and from London, Copenhagen, Paris, Boston, and Berlin.

Ancillary revenue per passenger grew by 28% compared to May 2022, driven by enhancements in the online booking engine and other sales and distribution modifications. PLAY has a positive outlook for the coming months, with a healthy increase in average revenue and a strong demand outlook for the summer season.

The airline recently welcomed a new Airbus A321neo aircraft, bringing its fleet to a total of ten, contributing to lower maintenance costs and improved efficiency. PLAY is optimistic about the future and appreciates the support of its passengers.