Hamburg Airport welcomes a new airline: PLAY

By
André Orban
-
A new airline called PLAY from Iceland has started operating at Hamburg Airport. They offer flights three times a week from Hamburg to Keflavík Airport near Reykjavík.

Reykjavík serves as a hub for flights to North America, including destinations such as New York, Boston, Washington DC, Baltimore, and Toronto. The airline uses modern and low-emission Airbus A320neo Family models.

PLAY aims to provide affordable travel options while prioritising safety, punctuality, simplicity, and customer satisfaction. The airline plans to expand its route network to include Düsseldorf in June.

