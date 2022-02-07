Growing load factor and strong U.S. ticket sales for PLAY

PLAY carried 13,488 passengers in January with a load factor of 55.7% an increase from 53.2% in December.

A surge in COVID-19 cases in the past months caused hesitation amongst passengers to book their travel, and PLAY adjusted its schedule and reduced capacity in January to reflect this. However, we are seeing very strong booking trends for the coming months, and it is obvious that consumers’ confidence has started to return as the effects of COVID-19 dissipates.

People’s attitude towards the pandemic is clearly changing and many are prepared to travel again. As an indication of strong booking trends in January, the daily booking numbers were approximately three times higher than in December. This uptick in bookings for spring and summer travel makes us optimistic and the outlook for 2022 is bright. Nevertheless, PLAY is prepared to weather the uncertainty associated with the pandemic with flexible operations, a solid financial position, and a strong cash balance.

February 7, 2022