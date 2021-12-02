Dublin, Madrid and Brussels added to PLAY´s summer schedule

PLAY has added three new destinations to its summer schedule for 2022 with flights to Dublin in Ireland, Madrid in Spain and Brussels in Belgium. PLAY will operate flights three times a week to Dublin, starting at the end of April, three times a week to Brussels starting in May and two times a week to Madrid starting in June.

With this addition, PLAY will fly to 23 destinations in Europe next year. Last month, the airline announced four new destinations in Europe, Lisbon in Portugal, Bologna in Italy, Stuttgart in Germany and Prague in the Czech Republic.

The roots between Icelanders and the Irish are strong and flying from Iceland to Dublin only takes about two and a half hours.



The airport in Madrid is the largest in Spain and will be PLAY’s 7th destination in the sunny country. PLAY currently operates flights to Alicante, Barcelona, Gran Canaria and Tenerife, and will add Malaga and Mallorca to the schedule next year.

Brussels is centrally located within the Benelux area with good train connections to the Netherlands and France.

These three new airports will open a direct route to Iceland for the areas and offer affordable flights to this dreamlike destination in the North. Iceland has much to offer, brand-new lava fields, otherworldly landscapes, glaciers and waterfalls, all accessible from the modern-day capital of Reykjavik.

Birgir Jónsson, CEO of PLAY, states: “It’s really enjoyable to add more destinations in Europe that will strengthen our route schedule. We are confident that these destinations will boost PLAY´s operations and that our flights between Iceland and these cities will be popular among those living there.”

PLAY is a new low-cost airline operating flights between Iceland and Europe. The Icelandic airline is based in Reykjavik’s Keflavík International Airport and started operations in June 2021. PLAY operates three new Airbus A320 neo aircraft.