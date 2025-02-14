Couple marries mid-air on Play flight to Paris

Icelandic tour guide Alexander Valur Wium Brynjólfsson and his French fiancée, Kita, took their love to new heights—getting married aboard Play Airlines flight OG400 en route from Keflavik to Paris CDG.

Unable to choose between Iceland or France for their wedding, they opted for a ceremony in the skies between the two countries, onboard Airbus A321neo registered TF-PLC.

Passengers were delighted as the aisle became a church floor, with a priest in full regalia leading the bride to the groom. The couple exchanged vows to their chosen songs, followed by an onboard celebration.

Now, they plan to enjoy their honeymoon in Paris as newlyweds.