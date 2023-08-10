Busiest month ever for PLAY: Load Factor hits 91% with over 191,000 passengers flown

In July, PLAY Airlines achieved a new record by carrying 191,577 passengers, marking a 19% increase from June’s record-breaking 160,979 passengers. The airline’s load factor for July was at an all-time high of 91.1%. PLAY also maintained an on-time performance of 80.2% during the busy aviation month. Passenger distribution consisted of 26.8% departing from Iceland, 32.1% travelling to Iceland, and 41.1% connecting via Iceland.

The airline’s North American markets demonstrated strong demand, with high yields and load factors exceeding 90%. European markets like Copenhagen, London, Paris, and leisure destinations also showed load factors of over 90%. PLAY’s growth in Iceland was evident, capturing a 54% market share among Icelandic travellers in June 2023.

Comparing July 2023 to the same month in 2022, PLAY experienced a 74% growth in passenger numbers, with the load factor increasing from 87.9% to 91.1%. PLAY expanded its network with 20 new or relaunched destinations since spring 2023.

The airline introduced ticket sales for flights to Frankfurt, Germany, with the first flight scheduled for December 14, 2023, offering connectivity to North American destinations. PLAY was nominated for the best airline for low-cost flights at the British Travel Awards, a noteworthy achievement for a young airline celebrating its second anniversary.

PLAY’s CEO, Birgir Jónsson, expressed satisfaction with the strong operational results in Q2, shifting from losses to profits compared to the previous year. He emphasized the milestone achieved in July, highlighting the growth in passengers, load factor, and market share. Jónsson praised the execution of the airline’s business model and emphasized the team’s commitment to providing passengers with affordable, safe, and punctual travel experiences.