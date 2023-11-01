U.S. pilot who threatened captain with a gun indicted by grand jury

A commercial airline pilot has been charged with pulling a gun on to the captain who was seated right next to him in the cockpit, during a flight. Jonathan Dunn was indicted by a grand jury in Utah on Tuesday evening. According to federal (U.S.) prosecutors, the incident happened on 22 August 2022 when the copilot threatened to shoot the captain who decided to divert the flight over a passenger’s medical issue.

Dunn told the captain they would be shot multiple times if the captain diverted the flight.

While the airline and the particular flight have not been disclosed, Delta Air Lines came forward with a statement: “Out of respect for the ongoing aviation authority investigation of this incident, Delta will refrain from commenting on this matter but will confirm that this First Officer is no longer employed at Delta.”

The pilot was able to carry the go through a TSA (Transportation Security Administration) program, the department issued the following statement: “TSA is aware of an incident involving a Federal Flight Deck Officer. Dunn was removed from the FFDO program.”

