[Pictures] For its 75th birthday, the Belgian Air Force presents its “Demo Teams” at Florennes Airbase

The presentation of the various “Demo teams” of the “Air Component” (the official name of the Belgian Air Force) – the F-16 solo display team, the Red Devils (Marchetti – SF260) and the A109BA helicopter display team – took place this year on 24 June 24 between 14:00 and 18:00, at the Florennes airbase.

The event took place in the framework of the 75th anniversary of the Belgian Air Force, but Florennes Airbase also celebrates the 80th anniversary of the 350 Squadron, created with Belgian pilots of the Royal Air Force during World War ii.

In the coming months, the Belgian Defence Air Component will show its capabilities to a large audience during spectacular acrobatic air shows. Three teams will represent, as true ambassadors, the national colours during air shows in Belgium and abroad. An important part of their mission is to encourage young people to pursue a career in (military) aviation.

After a presentation to the press, the different “Demo teams” performed their 2021 show for the first time under the watchful eye of the cameras. A “Spotters day” was organised as well to watch the show and more than 100 spotters were present, not only for the demo teams but for a large presentation of various historic and current aircraft, both in the air and on a static exhibition.

Aviation safety is essential for the Air Component. The demonstrations were certified on 22 June by the competent aviation safety authority.

