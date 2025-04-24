Qatar Airways and Philippine Airlines launch strategic partnership with daily Manila–Doha flights

Qatar Airways and Philippine Airlines have announced a new strategic partnership, beginning June 16, 2025, to enhance connectivity between Manila and Doha. Philippine Airlines will operate daily nonstop flights between the two cities, with Qatar Airways codesharing on these services.

The new route offers seamless connections via Doha to over 170 global destinations in the Qatar Airways network, while passengers arriving in Doha can conveniently connect to Manila on Philippine Airlines’ return flights.

Flights will be operated on PAL’s Airbus A330-300, featuring flat-bed Business Class seats and 341 Economy seats. The partnership aims to support tourism, trade, and Filipino diaspora travel, with future plans to deepen cooperation across both airlines’ networks and frequent flyer programmes.