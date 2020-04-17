Fashion designer creates personal protective gears for Philippine Airlines cabin crew

Cabin crew working for Philippine Airlines will wear personal protective gears on board, the “uniforms” are designed by Filipino couturier Edwin Tan. According to the designer, the protective suits will have the “fit and function” that will allow cabin crew to perform their duties.

Edwin Tan says: “The detail is a subtle branding for the airline. We didn’t have time to print or embroider so we came up with the idea of mimicking or reworking the flag logo of Philippine Airlines.”

“We used a non-porous material for the personal protective equipment (PPE). A material with substantial weight to give it a better fall than generic PPE’s,” he added.

The cabin crew uniform for flights this season will showcase various looks, designs and colors. Eventually, a single, branded look will fill up our flights this season.