Pegasus Airlines: third runway excursion in just over two years …

A Turkish police officer stands guard on site of a plane accident and in front of the wreckage of Pegasus Airlines Boeing 737 airplane that skidded off the runway upon landing at the Sabiha Gokcen airport, in Istanbul, on February 6, 2020. – Three people have died and 179 were injured when a plane skidded off the runway at an Istanbul airport, caught fire and split into three after landing in rough weather. The Boeing 737 operated by Turkish low-cost carrier Pegasus Airlines had flown into Istanbul’s Sabiha Gokcen airport from the Aegean port city of Izmir on Wednesday, NTV television reported. (Photo by Ozan KOSE / AFP)

The death toll from yesterday’s Pegasus Airlines plane crash in Istanbul has increased to three with 179 injured. The Boeing 737-800 skidded off the runway while landing and split into three, forcing passengers to escape through cracks in the wreckage. It is already the third runway excursion in the recent history of the airline, aviation specialists are raising serious questions about the “safety culture” of the airline. An overview of those three runway excursions:

13 January 2018: Pegasus Airlines Boeing 737-82R suffered a runway excursion at Trabzon, Turkey

Pegasus Airlines Boeing 737-82R suffered a runway excursion at Trabzon, Turkey

7 January 2020: Pegasus Airlines Boeing 737-800 experiences runway excursion after landing at Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen (1)

Pegasus Airlines Boeing 737-800 experiences runway excursion after landing at Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen

5 February 2020: Pegasus Airlines Boeing 737-800 overruns runway at Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen Airport, Turkey (II)

Pegasus Airlines Boeing 737-800 overruns runway at Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen Airport, Turkey

