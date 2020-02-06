Pegasus Airlines: third runway excursion in just over two years …

The death toll from yesterday’s Pegasus Airlines plane crash in Istanbul has increased to three with 179 injured. The Boeing 737-800 skidded off the runway while landing and split into three, forcing passengers to escape through cracks in the wreckage. It is already the third runway excursion in the recent history of the airline, aviation specialists are raising serious questions about the “safety culture” of the airline. An overview of those three runway excursions:

