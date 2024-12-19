Pegasus Airlines places historic order for up to 200 Boeing 737 MAX 10 aircraft

Pegasus Airlines, Türkiye’s leading low-cost carrier, has announced a landmark agreement with Boeing for the acquisition of up to 200 737 MAX aircraft, including a firm order for 100 737-10 jets and options for an additional 100. The deal underscores Pegasus’ commitment to expanding its network and advancing sustainability goals.

The 737-10, the largest model in the MAX family, offers seating for up to 230 passengers and a range of 5,740 kilometers, while reducing fuel consumption and emissions by 20% compared to previous-generation aircraft. These attributes will allow Pegasus to operate more efficiently across its extensive route network.

Güliz Öztürk, CEO of Pegasus Airlines, emphasized the importance of this partnership in the airline’s growth strategy. “Boeing aircraft have been integral to our operations since 1990,” Öztürk said. “This order reflects our confidence in the 737-10’s efficiency and aligns with our global growth targets. We remain committed to evaluating the conversion of additional aircraft options based on market conditions.” The new aircraft will enhance operational flexibility, supporting Pegasus’ ability to meet rising travel demand across Europe, the Middle East, Central Asia, and Africa.

Stephanie Pope, President and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, expressed pride in the long-standing collaboration with Pegasus Airlines. “We are excited to welcome Pegasus as our newest 737 MAX customer,” she said. Beyond boosting Pegasus’ fleet capabilities, the agreement also supports Boeing’s National Aerospace Initiative with Türkiye, fostering production and export opportunities for Turkish manufacturers. This historic purchase further cements the 737 MAX family’s position as a critical asset in meeting regional and global aviation demand.