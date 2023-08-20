Pegasus flight to Sweden evacuated in Antalya after bomb threat

A flight from Turkey to Sweden was halted due to safety concerns after receiving bomb threats. The incident occurred on Pegasus Airlines flight PC5019 from Antalya to Stockholm Arlanda, scheduled to depart at 06:35 local time (UTC+3).

Passengers on the plane (Airbus A320 registered LY-MLG operated by Avion Express) reported receiving information about the bomb threats while the aircraft was already taxiing, leading to panic and screams. The plane was evacuated, and police were called to the scene. The passengers expressed anxiety and discomfort, with one individual mentioning being concerned about their medication being in checked luggage.

Eventually, the plane took off from Turkey seven hours later than originally scheduled, at 13:35.