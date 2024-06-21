Pegasus Airlines launches direct flights from Cologne/Bonn to Gaziantep

Pegasus Airlines has inaugurated a new direct flight route from Cologne Bonn Airport to Gaziantep, Turkey. The first flight departed on June 20, and the route will be serviced every Thursday.

Thilo Schmid, CEO of Flughafen Köln/Bonn GmbH, expressed enthusiasm about the new connection, noting Turkey’s importance as a destination for both holidaymakers and those visiting family and friends.

Gaziantep, a major city in southeastern Turkey with a rich history spanning over 5,000 years, offers numerous attractions including the Archaeological Museum, the Zeugma Mosaic Museum, and the historic citadel. Renowned for its culinary heritage, Gaziantep is recognised by UNESCO as a significant gastronomic city.

The flight duration between Cologne/Bonn and Gaziantep is approximately four hours, utilising Airbus A320 and Boeing 737-800 aircraft. Besides Gaziantep, Pegasus Airlines also connects Cologne/Bonn to other Turkish destinations such as Antalya, Istanbul-Sabiha Gökcen, and Izmir.