Pegasus Airlines launches direct flights from Brussels South Charleroi Airport to Antalya starting April 2025

Pegasus Airlines, a long-standing partner of Brussels South Charleroi Airport (BSCA), has announced the launch of a new direct route to Antalya, Turkey. Starting April 4, 2025, the airline will offer two weekly flights, on Tuesdays and Fridays, using 180-seat Airbus A320 aircraft.

Tickets for the new route are already available on the Pegasus Airlines website.

This route adds to the airline’s existing service, which includes 14 weekly flights to Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen, and expands the travel options available to BSCA passengers. Pegasus Airlines has flown over 1.5 million passengers from BSCA in the past decade and offers connections to 75 destinations across Turkey, the Middle East, North Africa, and Asia.

Antalya, a major tourist destination on Turkey’s Mediterranean coast, is known for its beautiful beaches, historic old town, and nearby natural attractions such as the Düden Waterfalls.