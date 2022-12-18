Long diversion/hefty delay for Pegasus Airlines passengers trying to get to Moscow, Russia

On 17 December, passengers of a Pegasus Airlines Airbus A320neo (registered TC-NBD) were forced to have a lot of patience on their flight between Izmir, Turkey and Moscow Domodedovo, Russia. First, the flight-time was already longer than usual, avoiding the Ukrainian airspace. When approaching Moscow, the flight entered into a holding pattern due to adverse weather conditions. Unable to land, the pilots decided to divert to the airport of … Helsinki, Finland.

Looking at data on flightradar24, the aircraft landed at the Finnish capital at around 00:50 (UTC). After a wait of four hours (at 4:50), the decision was made to head back to Turkey.

A little clip that appeared on social media, it is clear that some passengers didn’t agree with the situation.

?zmir-Moskova uça?? Helsinki'ye divert etti. Yolcular ile uçu? ekibi aras?nda tart??ma ç?kt?. Vide: Readovka pic.twitter.com/TsorR8n9Vw — AirportHaber (@AirportHaber) December 18, 2022

The next morning at 8:45, flight PC1521 landed in Istanbul.

In the afternoon of 18 December, the flight departed from Istanbul and safely landed at Moscow. Most likely carrying all passengers of the diverted flight.

Another tweet mentions that the passengers were stuck inside the aircraft for about 10 hours without food or water, but that information is unconfirmed.

A flight from IZMIR to Moscow (PC1521 , 17th December) was diverted to Helsinki where the passens were stuck in the aircraft for 10 h. w/out food or water. NOTHING was done to make them feel comfortable l… are you sure? — Nat langfrod (@CakesbynN) December 18, 2022

Hi, we’re sorry to hear of the problems you have experienced. Due to adverse bad weather conditions flight number PC1521scheduled for 17 December 2022 has had to land at Moscow(DME) Airport instead of Helsinki. + — PegasusDestek (@pegasusdestek) December 18, 2022