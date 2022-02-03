Flights between Turkey and Armenia resumed on 2 February

Turkey and Armenia resumed civil flights between them on 2 February 2022, after a hiatus that lasted nearly two years. Pegasus flight PC550 (Airbus A320neo registered TC-NBP) left Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen at 23:35 and arrived at Erevan Zvartnots at 02:15.

The correspondent of Anadolu Agency reported that flights between the two countries were operated by the airline AtlasJet until 2020, when they stopped due to the bankruptcy of the company.

Air flights were the only means of transport between Turkey and Armenia, due to the closure of the common border since 1993.

After recent normalisation talks between the two countries, Ankara and Yerevan agreed to resume flights between the two countries via the Turkish airline “Pegasus” and Armenian “Fly One”.

Recently, Turkey and Armenia agreed to continue negotiations with the aim of full normalisation of relations without preconditions, according to a statement issued by the Turkish Foreign Ministry, following the first meeting between Turkish special representatives Serdar Kiliç and Armenian Ruben Rubinyan, in the Russian capital, Moscow.