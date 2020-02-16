Emergency evacuation launched on Pegasus Airlines Boeing 737 after brakes overheating indication

On 15 February, a Pegasus Airlines Boeing 737-800 (TC-CPU) operated flight PC1003 between Istanbul’s Sabiha Gokcen Airport, Turkey and Dusseldorf, Germany. After landing at the German airport, the pilots noticed a brakes overheat indication. Sparks were seen coming from the wheels.

On a video that emerged on social media, the two left hand side floor level exits were used to start an emergency evacuation. One day after the incident, the aircraft was still parked at Dusseldorf Airport.

Düseldorf Havalimanı'nda henüz bilinmeyen bir sebeple Pegasus uçağı acil tahliye uyguladı.#pegasus pic.twitter.com/RvWYMvYPBR — HavaSosyalMedya® ✈ (@HavaSosyalMedya) February 15, 2020