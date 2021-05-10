Budapest Airport re-opens connection to Istanbul thanks to Pegasus

Flights from Budapest to Istanbul’s Sabiha Gӧkçen Airport have returned with Pegasus Airlines. The route resumes direct connectivity between Hungary’s capital city and Turkey’s major city which bestrides Europe and Asia, across the Bosphorus Strait.

The Turkish low-cost carrier will operate the 1,080km link with its fleet of 180-seat A320s, initially twice-weekly as travellers and the business community welcome the relaunch.

“Bringing back business safely is a key priority at our airport and it is hugely positive to welcome Pegasus Airlines back to Budapest,” said a spokesperson for Budapest Airport. “Reinstating the popular Istanbul route will provide business and leisure opportunities, as well as the welcome return of visitors to our beautiful city. Re-opening connectivity, boosting trade and tourism, while providing our customers with more connectivity, convenience and choice is our primary goal.”