Pegasus Airlines Boeing 737-800 overruns runway at Istanbul’s Sabiha Gokcen Airport, Turkey

On 5 February, a Pegasus Airlines Boeing 737-800 (TC-IZK) operated domestic flight PC2193 between Izmir and Istanbul’s Sabiha Gokcen Airport, Turkey. During landing, however, the aircraft overran the runway and crashed in a lower area behind the runway.

According to the Turkish Minister of Transport, nobody died in the mishap. But there are injured people among the 177 passengers and 6 crew members. After the impact, the aircraft broke into several pieces. A small fire broke out, but that got extinguished quickly.

At moment of landing, heavy rain was reported.

It’s the second mishap in a month with the Turkish airline: on 7 January 2020, another Boeing 737-800 experienced a runway excursion at the same airport.