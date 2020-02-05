Pegasus Airlines Boeing 737-800 overruns runway at Istanbul’s Sabiha Gokcen Airport, Turkey

On 5 February, a Pegasus Airlines Boeing 737-800 (TC-IZK) operated domestic flight PC2193 between Izmir and Istanbul’s Sabiha Gokcen Airport, Turkey. During landing, however, the aircraft overran the runway and crashed in a lower area behind the runway.
According to the Turkish Minister of Transport, nobody died in the mishap. But there are injured people among the 177 passengers and 6 crew members. After the impact, the aircraft broke into several pieces. A small fire broke out, but that got extinguished quickly.
At moment of landing, heavy rain was reported.
Wow! Pegasus 737 has crashed at #Istanbul Airport. Hope nobody seriously injured. 🙏🏻 #PC2193 pic.twitter.com/MZ0ySl5KLx
— Liam Calland (@yorkshireguy) February 5, 2020
#Estambul #Turquia un Boeing 737 de la empresa Pegasus protagonizó una excursión de pista. #PC2193 #TCIZK (ADB-SAW) pic.twitter.com/JWAtc8INZj
— Aviones en Ezeiza (@AvionesenEzeiza) February 5, 2020
It’s the second mishap in a month with the Turkish airline: on 7 January 2020, another Boeing 737-800 experienced a runway excursion at the same airport.
