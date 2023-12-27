Airbus delivers first aircraft from new Toulouse Final Assembly Line – an A321neo to Pegasus Airlines

Airbus has successfully delivered its initial Airbus A321neo from its latest A320 Family Final Assembly Line (FAL) situated in Toulouse. The aircraft, designated for Pegasus Airlines, represents the debut delivery from this cutting-edge production site. This assembly line, located in the former A380 “Jean-Luc Lagardère” facility, underscores Airbus’ dedication to modernising operations to meet the surging global demand for the A321neo, which now comprises nearly 65% of Airbus’ A320 Family order backlog.

The A321neo, the largest variant in the Airbus A320neo Family, boasts unparalleled range and performance. Outfitted with advanced engines and Sharklets, it offers a 50% reduction in noise footprint and over 20% less fuel burn and CO? emissions compared to previous-generation single-aisle planes.

Simultaneously, it maximises passenger comfort within the broadest single-aisle cabin in the sky. With over 5,600 orders from 100+ global customers, the A321neo remains highly sought after.

Pegasus Airlines currently operates 93 Airbus aircraft, including A320ceo, A320neo, and A321neo models, with an additional 68 A321neos on order.

This delivery marks the inauguration of the new Toulouse FAL’s production ramp-up. Alongside other A320 Family FALs in Hamburg, Mobile, and Tianjin, Airbus aims to achieve a production rate of 75 A320 Family aircraft per month by 2026.