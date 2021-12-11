Passenger from Amsterdam arrested at Lanzarote airport with 20 kilos of heroin

He was caught in the random checks carried out on passengers and tried to bring the drug onto the island on a flight from Amsterdam

On 4 December, the Guardia Civil of Lanzarote Airport Tax Detachment arrested a 46-year-old person as the alleged perpetrator of a crime against public health in the form of drug trafficking when trying to introduce into the Lanzarote island 20 kilos of heroin hidden in his luggage.

The passenger’s behaviour and the elusive attitude led the agents to inspect his luggage, locating inside four 5-kilo packages each of a substance that pretended to be pastry flour.

Once the contents were inspected and the four packages tested positive for opiates, they immediately proceeded to seize the merchandise and arrest the passenger for an alleged crime against public health.

It should be noted that it is one of the most important caches of this type of drug that has been made in the Canarias autonomous community in recent years, followed by the seizure of another 10 kilos of heroin that were seized at the end of October in Gran Canaria airport on a passenger from Brussels.

Source: Canarias7

Note: there were two flights from Amsterdam to Lanzarote on 4 December: Transavia flight HV5683 operated by Boeing 737-800 PH-HSG and easyJet flight U27269 operated by Airbus A320 OE-INP. We were not able to determine on which flight the culprit has been travelling.