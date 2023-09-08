Passenger dies on Air Canada flight to Brussels

A passenger has died on an Air Canada flight to Brussels. This was confirmed to Aviation24.be by Brussels Airport spokeswoman Ihsane Chioua Lekhli.

“Upon arrival of an Air Canada flight this morning, our medical services and the police unfortunately had to find out that a passenger had died during the flight. We cannot provide any further information on this,” the spokeswoman told us. However, she was not aware of the flight number of the aircraft involved: AC832 from Montreal (Boeing 777-300ER reg. C-FIVW arrived at 07:00) or AC834 (Boeing 787-8 reg. C-GHPU arrived at 07:30).

No details are currently known about the identity of the deceased person.