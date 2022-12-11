US confirms detention of the suspect of the Lockerbie bombing that downed a Pan Am Boeing 747

The United States confirmed on Sunday that it had detained a Libyan suspected of having assembled and programmed the Lockerbie bombing in Scotland, killing 270 people in December 1988.

A spokesman for the Department of Justice confirmed the arrest of Abu Agila Mohammad Masud and his next appearance before a judge in Washington.

The attack targeted Pan Am 103 flight from London to New York. The aircraft, a Pan Am Boeing 747 registered N739PA, exploded on 21 December 1988 over the Scottish village of Lockerbie, killing all 259 passengers and crew and 11 people on the ground when wreckage destroyed their homes. Only one person has been convicted for this attack after standing trial at a specially-convened Scottish court in the Netherlands.: the Libyan Abdelbaset Ali Mohamed al-Megrahi, who died in 2012.

In December 2020, 32 years after the tragedy, American justice announced that it would prosecute Abu Agila Mohammad Masud, a former member of Muammar Gaddafi’s intelligence services and at the time detained in Libya.