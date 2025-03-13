PIA flight lands in Lahore with missing wheel, investigation underway

A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) domestic flight, PK 306, traveling from Karachi to Lahore, landed at Lahore Airport without one of its rear wheels, prompting an immediate investigation by the airline and aviation authorities. The missing wheel was discovered during a routine inspection after landing. Despite this, the aircraft completed a normal landing and taxied safely to its designated area without incident.

According to The Tribune Express (Pakistan), sources revealed that over 14 hours after the flight’s arrival, the missing tire had not been located at either Karachi or Lahore airports. Initial reports indicate that the wheel was intact at departure from Karachi, and a part of the tire shaft was later found at Karachi airport. The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has suggested that an external factor, such as debris on the runway, may have contributed to the wheel’s detachment.

In response, PIA’s Flight Safety Department, in collaboration with the CAA, has launched an official probe to determine the root cause of the incident. While the final report is still pending, preliminary assessments suggest that a fault on the runway or another external factor could be responsible. PIA reassured passengers that the aircraft’s design ensures safety even in such circumstances. Meanwhile, a dedicated team has been dispatched to Lahore for further investigation, as safety authorities continue their inquiry into this unusual event.