Malaysia seizes PIA Boeing 777 at Kuala Lumpur over lease dispute

Local authorities in Malaysia today impounded a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Boeing 777-200 (registered AP-BMH) at Kuala Lumpur over non-payment of the leasing agreement. Flight PK894 originated from Islamabad, Pakistan.

According to a source on Twitter, passenger already boarded the aircraft for their return flight to Islamabad.

In a response PIA denounced the seizure: “A PIA aircraft has been held back by a local court in Malaysia taking one sided decision pertaining to a legal dispute between PIA and another party pending in a UK (United Kingdom) court. The passengers are being looked after and alternate arrangements for their travel have been finalized.

It is an unacceptable situation and PIA has engaged the support from Government of Pakistan to take up this matter using diplomatic channels.”

The airline has build up a reputation that leaves something to be desired: in 2020, EASA banned PIA from operating to/from Europe for six months (and an additional extension of three months) after the Pakistani Minister of Aviation, Ghulam Sarwar admitted that 40% of PIA pilots carried a fake flying licence.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) downgraded the airline’s safety rating for not complying to International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) safety standards.