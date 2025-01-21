Pakistan International Airlines flight diverts to Lahore but lands on closed runway

On January 17, 2025, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight PK-150, en route from Dammam, Saudi Arabia to Multan, Pakistan, was diverted to Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport due to heavy fog and poor visibility in Multan. Upon arrival, the Airbus A320 (registered AP-BON) mistakenly landed on runway 36L instead of the designated main runway. Notably, the lights on runway 36L were switched off at the time, increasing the potential risk associated with the landing.

In response to this incident, PIA’s management has taken immediate action by grounding both the captain and the first officer pending a thorough investigation. A PIA spokesperson confirmed that appropriate measures have been initiated against the involved crew members, with further steps to be determined upon completion of the inquiry.

This latest incident adds to the growing scrutiny of PIA, which has been facing operational and reputational challenges in recent years. The airline has been under fire for multiple safety-related incidents, and a recent controversial advertisement sparked criticism for its perceived threatening undertones.