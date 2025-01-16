Fierce criticism of PIA after advertisement: “is this a threat ?”

Pakistan’s national airline, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), is facing severe criticism after an advertisement intended to celebrate the resumption of flights to Paris after four years was met with shock and controversy. The image used in the campaign has drawn comparisons to the September 11, 2001 attacks in New York, prompting the country’s prime minister to launch an investigation.

“Paris, we’re coming today.” reads the message from PIA, accompanied by an image of an aircraft flying towards the Eiffel Tower. The advertisement, meant to mark the airline’s return to the French capital, sparked immediate backlash, with social media users expressing alarm. On X, formerly known as Twitter, one user questioned, “Is this a threat?” while another asked, “Should Parisians be afraid now?” Many drew comparisons to the 9/11 attacks on the Twin Towers in New York.

The discussion also revived Pakistan’s historical connection to the event. Osama bin Laden, the mastermind behind the attacks, was found hiding in Pakistan and was killed by U.S. forces in Abbottabad in 2011. Many users posted images of bin Laden under the airline’s announcement, calling for the dismissal of those responsible for the advertisement.

The backlash has reached political circles, with Pakistan’s Finance Minister, Ishaq Dar, calling the advertisement “stupid” and confirming that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has launched an investigation. “The prime minister has directed authorities to determine who conceived this advertisement,” Dar told The Guardian.

PIA has already been under scrutiny due to a major scandal in 2020 when the European Union banned the airline from operating in its airspace following revelations of widespread fraud in pilot licensing exams. Pakistan’s aviation minister had disclosed that nearly one-third of the country’s pilots had falsified their qualifications. This scandal came to light after a tragic PIA plane crash in Karachi that claimed 97 lives. Flights between Pakistan and the EU finally resumed on January 10, 2024.

As of now, PIA has remained silent regarding the advertisement controversy since it was first posted on X on January 10. However, in situations like these, silence is not the best option.