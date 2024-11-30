EU lifts flight ban on Pakistan International Airlines after safety overhaul

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has lifted its 2020 ban on Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), citing improved oversight by Pakistan’s Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA).

The ban, imposed due to concerns over pilot licencing and aviation standards, cost PIA $144 million annually. Following significant reforms, including grounding 262 pilots over “dubious” licences, EASA now trusts PCAA’s compliance capabilities.

PIA welcomed the decision, seeing it as a step toward revitalising the struggling airline amid ongoing privatisation efforts.