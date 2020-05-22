Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Airbus A320 crashes near Karachi, Pakistan

On 22 May, a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Airbus A320 (registered AP-BLD) operated domestic flight PK8303 between Lahore and Karachi, Pakistan. The pilots went around on their first landing attempt at Karachi Airport due to a landing gear extension issue. Just before attempting their second approach, however, the pilots declared a “may-day may-day” to air traffic control adding “we are proceeding direct, we have lost engines“. Shortly after, the aircraft crashed and burst into flames in the neighborhood of the Malir Cantonment: Jinnah Garden (Model Colony), a residential area just east of the airport.

A PIA spokesman said that the aircraft carried 99 passengers and 8 crew members.

Last communication between pilots and air traffic control:

ATC: appear to be turning left

Pilot: we are proceeding direct we have lost engines

ATC: runway available to land at 25

Pilot: Roger

Pilot: Sir Mayday Mayday Mayday Mayday Pakistan 8303

ATC: 8303 Roger both runways available to land

Shortly after the crash, members of the Pakistan Army Quick Reaction Force and the Pakistan Rangers Sindh troops reached the crash site for relief and rescue efforts alongside civil emergency services. A helicopter of the Pakistan Army Aviation was flown in to assist on damage assessment and rescue efforts.

#BREAKING: A passenger plane of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) crashed on Friday afternoon in Pakistan's southern port city of Karachi, local media reported. There are no reports about how many passengers were on board. pic.twitter.com/IidKYcckFd — Global Times (@globaltimesnews) May 22, 2020

Pakistan International Airlines plane crashes in Karachi. https://t.co/LS2IiWp9HR — Tarun Shukla (@shukla_tarun) May 22, 2020

Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane crushed in Karachi’s residential area with 107 people on board. Fire and destruction in residential areas can be seen. pic.twitter.com/YsKsoJ6mx2 — Selami Haktan (Eng) (@slmhktn_eng) May 22, 2020

Pakistan major aircraft crash, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight crash from Lahore to Karachi, crash occurred near Karachi Airport, there were 98 passengers on board pic.twitter.com/CWRhyV6uTA — Arun (आज़ाद) Chahal (@arunchahal6) May 22, 2020