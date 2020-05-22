Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Airbus A320 crashes near Karachi, Pakistan

On 22 May, a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Airbus A320 (registered AP-BLD) operated domestic flight PK8303 between Lahore and Karachi, Pakistan. The pilots went around on their first landing attempt at Karachi Airport due to a landing gear extension issue. Just before attempting their second approach, however, the pilots declared a “may-day may-day” to air traffic control adding “we are proceeding direct, we have lost engines“. Shortly after, the aircraft crashed and burst into flames in the neighborhood of the Malir Cantonment: Jinnah Garden (Model Colony), a residential area just east of the airport.

A PIA spokesman said that the aircraft carried 99 passengers and 8 crew members.

Last communication between pilots and air traffic control:

  • ATC: appear to be turning left
  • Pilot: we are proceeding direct we have lost engines
  • ATC: runway available to land at 25
  • Pilot: Roger
  • Pilot: Sir Mayday Mayday Mayday Mayday Pakistan 8303
  • ATC: 8303 Roger both runways available to land

Shortly after the crash, members of the Pakistan Army Quick Reaction Force and the Pakistan Rangers Sindh troops reached the crash site for relief and rescue efforts alongside civil emergency services. A helicopter of the Pakistan Army Aviation was flown in to assist on damage assessment and rescue efforts.

