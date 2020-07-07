Launch of OWG, a new holiday airline based in Quebec!

A unique travel experience to tropical destinations

Against all odds, a new airline called OWG will soon take off in Quebec, offering flights to Southern destinations. This new initiative is the fruit of Nolinor Aviation’s continued expansion into a new market. For the past 27 years, Nolinor has offered charter transportation solutions, mainly to the Far North, with its fleet of some ten Boeing 737s. The Nolinor Aviation team has been secretly working since 2018 to create a new airline that will position them in the tourist flight market. The company invested more than $1 million in a think tank to reinvent the way things are done in this industry. They analyzed the best airlines in the world to establish the values and mission behind the new OWG brand.

As OWG President Marco Prud’homme explains,

“The flight portion of your trip should be an integral part of your vacation. Traditional airlines have chosen to cut the quality of their services year after year with no regard for the passenger experience. Our goal is to win the hearts of Quebecers with a new airline whose mission is to get travellers excited again.”

A unique travel experience for vacationers

Early this year, the carrier acquired a fleet of Boeing 737-400s and began to transform them so they meet the company’s high service and safety standards. Unlike many airlines, the aircraft used by OWG will be tracked in real-time using a sophisticated communication system. In order to offer competitive rates, OWG has opted for the proven Boeing 737-400 aircraft (158 seats). The interior of each plane was refurbished with new, lighter and sturdier seats. All of this work represents an investment of several millions of dollars.

In addition to these technological innovations, the new brand is counting on the quality of its team to provide a travel experience that will exceed customer expectations. With respect to in-flight protection standards against COVID-19, the OWG crew will benefit from the expertise developed by Nolinor Aviation during the crisis, while they continued to serve certain northern destinations by applying the highest standards in terms of health and safety.

OWG is reinventing the travel experience by placing its passengers at the heart of its actions and the company logo’s design perfectly represents this brand spirit. OWG will begin operations in the coming months and the destinations will be announced shortly. OWG received the authorization from the Minister of Transport to provide regular international flight service on July 6th 2020. You can follow the OWG launch on our website, OWG.com

OWG stands for Off We Go !