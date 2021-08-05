First Boeing 737-800 for Canadian newcomer OWG

A year after its arrival in the Quebec aviation market, OWG, the newest division of Nolinor Aviation, is getting ready to bounce back from the pandemic by adding its first Boeing 737-800 to its fleet. On the eve of a return to “normalcy”, this acquisition will provide a positive flying experience to more travellers allowing them to fly longer distances and support the creation of more than 20 specialised jobs.

“Our team spent the past year planning this moment and we look forward to flying again when it will be safe to do so. With this new 737-800 aircraft, OWG will offer the HIGH LOVE experience towards more destinations. It is the next logical step for us”, declared Mr Marco Prud’Homme, President of Nolinor Aviation.

For OWG, adding this type of aircraft represents an opportunity to offer destinations further away than what is currently possible. It also demonstrates the company’s commitment to continued growth. The new destinations offered by OWG will be announced in the coming weeks. As for the Boeing 737-800 that was acquired, it was purchase from a special purpose corporation wholly- owned by Frank DeMarinis and is expected to be in service in 2022, once its cabin has been modified to OWG’s image and standards.

“OWG will continue to reinvent the travel experience by ensuring that we always have the interests and needs of our travellers at heart,” concluded Mr Prud’Homme,