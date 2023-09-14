Nigeria’s Overland Airways receives its first Embraer E175

Overland Airways of Nigeria has received the first of three new E175 E-Jets. The aircraft was delivered to the airline last week. The twenty-year-old West African carrier, an affiliate of the Landover Aviation Services Company, also holds options for three additional aircraft.

The carrier, which operates both scheduled and charter flights, plans to use the dual-class 88-seat E175s to increase capacity on domestic routes and expand services to regional cities. The new aircraft will supplement the airline’s current all-turboprop fleet and, “expand our reach and network,” according to Overland Airways Managing Director Capt. Edward Boyo. “Overland has an ecosystem of aviation excellence crowned with its E175 fleet. With Embraer, we now have very flexible options to grow our fleet and capacity to meet all future demand.”

“The delivery of Overland’s first new E175 marks the beginning of an exciting chapter for the airline and Embraer. Nigeria represents one of the fastest growing aviation markets in the world; Overland and Embraer are committed to the support of its continued success with a product line perfectly suited to build connectivity across West Africa”, said Stephan Hannemann, Head of Africa & Middle East Region, Commercial Aviation.

Concurrent with the arrival of its new E175s, Overland is aggressively ramping up its presence in Nigeria. It has built a new corporate office and hangar facilities in Lagos. The airline is an Approved Maintenance Organization under the certification of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority.

Overland’s partner, Landover Aviation Services, runs one of IATA’s top ten aviation training institutions in Africa. The Landover Aviation Business School specializes in airline technical and operations, aviation management, and travel and tourism.

Abuja, Nigeria, 14 September 2023