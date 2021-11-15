Nigerian airline Overland Airways orders 3 Embraer E175s with an option for 3 more

Embraer has announced today, at the Dubai Air Show, a firm order for three new E175, plus three purchase rights for the same model of aircraft, with Overland Airways, from Nigeria. The 88-seat aircraft, with premium class cabin configuration, will be delivered from 2023. The deal is worth USD 299.4 million, at list price with all purchase rights being exercised.

These aircraft will increase domestic flights and allow to expand more regional routes.

The president and CEO of Overland Airways, Capt. Edward Boyo, said, “we are confident that this is the right moment to invest, as regional aviation is on an optimistic post-pandemic recovery. Our customers will really enjoy all comfort in the E175, and we appreciate our partnership with Embraer.”

Cesar Pereira, Vice-president for Europe, Middle East and Africa, Embraer Commercial Aviation said, “we are proud of this partnership with Overland and to support their regional expansion. We are seeing growing long-term demand for rightsized aircraft to deliver profitable domestic connections in Nigeria.”

During the pandemic, the E175 has been a vital tool for many regional airlines, as they are perfectly suited to rebuilding the network, enhancing frequencies and efficiently adding capacity to meet a demand that has been gradually recovering.

Dubai, UAE, November 15, 2021