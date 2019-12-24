Onur Air, operating for Holiday Europe, ends up into soft surface after landing at Nuremberg Airport

On 23 December, an Onur Air Airbus A321 (TC-OBY) operated Holiday Europe flight SQ6801 between Hurghada, Egypt and Nuremberg, Germany. After landing at the German airport, the aircraft ended up next to the runway into soft surface.

The more than 140 passengers as well as the crew members remained uninjured during the mishap.

Holiday Europe is a Bulgarian charter airline founded in 2019, in the beginning of August 2019, it was announced that the Turkish airline would invest in the new airline. Onur Air provided the new airline with its first aircraft – an Airbus A321 – and it will continue to support the airline technically and logistically until further notice.