One Air welcomes second Boeing 747-400 freighter to its fleet

British all-cargo airline One Air recently welcomed its second Boeing 747-400 freighter to its fleet. This addition aims to bolster their existing flight programme, providing full charter services linking Hong Kong and London Heathrow.

Acquired on a long-term lease, the newly added aircraft, previously operated by Air Canada and later converted to a freighter for Air China, brings increased capacity to One Air’s operations.

Since its commencement in July, One Air has conducted cargo flights connecting China and Europe, serving freight forwarding and charter broker customers. The new freighter is anticipated to enhance their regular Hong Kong-London charter services while also offering additional capacity for global charter services on an ad hoc basis.

Paul Bennett, Chairman & CEO of One Air, expressed optimism about the airline’s prospects in the international cargo market, highlighting plans for further expansion. The company, which stands as the sole operator of Boeing 747 freighters on the UK register, aims to acquire a third B747-400F by Q1 2024, driven by the existing demand. With a team comprising over 100 professionals with diverse airline experience, One Air positions itself for continued growth and service enhancement.