One Air expands fleet with third Boeing 747-400 Freighter amid rising Asia-Europe cargo demand

British cargo airline One Air has added a third Boeing 747-400 freighter to its fleet, responding to growing demand for cargo capacity between Asia and Europe.

The new aircraft, leased from AeroTransCargo FZE for five years, features both nose and side doors, allowing for greater flexibility in loading and a payload capacity of up to 124,000 kg. The aircraft completed its inaugural flight from Hong Kong to East Midlands Airport.

One Air, which began operations in July 2023, has steadily expanded its services, with two additional 747-400s joining the fleet in its first year. The airline now operates flights across the UK, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia, supporting freight forwarders and logistics providers. Its third aircraft enables increased cargo capacity as the airline handles contracts for seven weekly flights from Hong Kong to Europe.

Paul Bennett, One Air’s Chairman & CEO, confirmed plans to expand the fleet further by 2025 and emphasised the airline’s growing success in meeting demand for a British cargo airline. With a workforce of over 125 staff and operations centred at East Midlands Airport, the airline is well-positioned for continued growth.