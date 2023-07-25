One Air completes inaugural flight and begins preparations to welcome second freighter

Britain’s new all-cargo airline, One Air, has completed its inaugural Boeing 747-400 freighter flight, operating a full charter for client Shandong Glory from China to the United Kingdom.

The 100-tonne payload arrived at London Heathrow from Jinan-Shandong last night, marking the commercial launch of the new airline.

Chris Hope, One Air’s Chief Operating Officer, said “This is a landmark day for One Air and all our team and partners in the UK, who have worked so hard to prepare for our successful launch since the awarding of our AOC by the UK Civil Aviation Authority. As well as ad hoc charter flights, we are now also commencing a regular flying programme from Asia Pacific to Europe with two 747F flights per week. Work is also underway to add a second 747F to our fleet, which we hope will enter service in early Q4. We are delighted to be open for business.”

One Air anticipates regular demand for flights from the UK to Europe, the Middle East, and Asia regions, with services to China and the US to follow.

“It is a proud day for us to operate our first customer flight and marks the start of our strategic development plan to build One Air’s reputation with clients in prime air cargo markets around the world,” said One Air’s CEO, Paul Bennett.

One Air is the only UK operator of the Boeing 747 with its dry-leased B747-400SF. In preparation for its launch of operations, it has established a team of over 100 aviation and air cargo specialists, based at its headquarters near London Heathrow.

“We are proud to have shared this milestone with One Air and thank everyone connected with the flight from China for a highly efficient operation and customer experience. It is pleasing to see a new British cargo airline take to the air and we wish One Air great success as it works to establish its place in the global market,” said Jacky Wu, General Manager of Shandong Glory.

