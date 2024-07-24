Cargo airline One Air marks one year of expansion and plans to double fleet by 2025

British cargo airline, One Air, has completed its first year of operations, connecting 28 global airports and transporting over 17 million kilos of cargo. The airline is set to expand further, with a third Boeing 747-400F entering service by the end of August and aims to double its freighter fleet by the end of 2025.

One Air’s inaugural flight on 24 July 2023, transported a 100-tonne payload from Jinan-Shandong, China to London Heathrow. Since then, the airline has maintained regular weekly charter services between Asia and Europe, along with ad hoc global charters. In response to rising demand, One Air added a second B747-400F in November and established a base at East Midlands Airport, benefiting from fewer night flying restrictions and easier slot availability.

Chief Operating Officer Chris Hope highlighted the airline’s steady growth and appreciation for their global sales partner, Air One Aviation, and other stakeholders. He also praised the dedicated team, which has grown from six to over 115 industry professionals, including experienced pilots from various global airlines.