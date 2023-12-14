British cargo airline One Air six times to Maastricht Aachen Airport in December

The British airline One Air will land at Maastricht Aachen Airport six times in December. This concerns cargo flights from Hong Kong that are operated with a Boeing 747-400.

The flights (HC511) depart from Hong Kong, make a stopover in Muscat, Sultanate of Oman, and then fly to Maastricht Aachen Airport.

The first flight scheduled for Thursday, December 14, was operated by Boeing 747-400 registered G-ONEE, landed in Maastricht at 09:00. From there the aircraft will continue to Cardiff, Wales, on 15 December.