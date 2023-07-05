Omni Air International operating intercontinental routes for Boliviana de Aviacion

Service connects Bolivia with Miami and Madrid

Omni Air International, a wholly owned subsidiary of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. announced today that it is operating scheduled intercontinental routes between South America, North America, and Europe under an ACMI service agreement with Boliviana de Aviación, the flag carrier airline of Bolivia.

The service runs through July 12, 2023. The flights connect Viru Viru International Airport (VVI) in Santa Cruz de la Sierra, Bolivia with Miami International Airport (MIA) in the United States and Suárez Madrid–Barajas Airport (MAD) in Spain using an Omni-operated Boeing 767-200ER while two A330 aircraft that Boliviana de Aviación will employ on those routes undergo certification.

“Omni’s Airline Capacity Management Integration service redefines traditional short-term wet leasing relationships to reflect the future of the global air travel industry,” said Robert Jared, vice president of business planning and strategy at Omni. “With this revolutionary 360-degree solution, airlines can quickly and seamlessly integrate our well-appointed aircraft into their commercial strategy and fleet management programs on a short or long-term basis with no disruption in service.”

