Omni Air International operating Asia-Europe routes for MIAT Mongolian Airlines

Service connects Mongolia with Frankfurt and Istanbul

Omni Air International, a wholly owned subsidiary of Air Transport Services Group, Inc., announced today that it has begun operating scheduled routes between Asia and Europe under an ACMI service agreement with MIAT Mongolian Airlines, the national airline of Mongolia.

The agreement runs from June 20 through August 14, 2023.

An Omni-operated Boeing 767-300ER will connect Chinggis Khaan International Airport (UBN) in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia with Frankfurt Airport in Germany and Istanbul Airport in Turkey, each three times a week.

“We are pleased that MIAT has selected Omni’s Airline Capacity Management Integration services to maintain their route network during the peak summer season while they await delivery of a Boeing 787-9 aircraft,” said Robert Jared, vice president of business planning and strategy at Omni. “This is an example of how our revolutionary 360-degree solution makes it easy for airlines to augment their fleet on short notice and with no disruption in service.“

TULSA, Okla. – June 27, 2023