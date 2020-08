Omni Air International Boeing 767 suffers main landing gear collapse during landing at Bucharest Airport

On 28 August, an Omni Air International Boeing 767 (registered N423AX) operated a flight between Kabul, Afghanistan and Washington, United States with a scheduled refueling stop at Bucharest, Romania. During landing at the Romanian capital, however, the aircraft’s left-hand main landing gear collapsed.

The aircraft continued to skid along the runway. Emergency slides were used to evacuate the 80 passengers from the aircraft. (passenger numbers vary between sources).

Following images and footage appeared on social media:

In #Bucharest Băneasa – Aurel Vlaicu due to main train failure on landing. Time: 14.52 LT

Boeing 767-300ER (N423AX) Omni Air International

Passengers on board 84 were safely evacuated via escape slides. No injuries were reported. 📹 Unknown#aviation #AvGeek #FpuRomania pic.twitter.com/g6LC70vH2q — FPU Romania (@FPU_Romania) August 28, 2020

Mai devreme la #București: trenul de aterizare principal de pe partea stângă a unui @boeing 767-300ER (N423AX) @OmniAir a cedat după aterizare. Avionul zbura din Kabul spre București iar după realimentare mai departe spre Washingon DC. Foto: anon + Andrei Scripa pic.twitter.com/qVUYCJKQ3h — BoardingPass (@BoardingPassRO) August 28, 2020