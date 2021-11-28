Omicron variant: Morocco suspends all passenger flights to its territory for two weeks

Faced with the spread of the new Omicron variant, the Moroccan authorities have decided to suspend all commercial flights to Morocco, as of Monday.

The new variant of the coronavirus, Omicron, continued to spread around the world on Sunday 28 November 2021, including in the Netherlands where 13 cases have been detected, causing concern and prompting Israel to close its borders to foreign nationals.

In this context, the Moroccan authorities also announced this Sunday to suspend all direct passenger flights to Morocco, for a period of two weeks. The measure will take effect from Monday 29 November, at 11:59 p.m.