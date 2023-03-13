Oman Air wraps up a successful ITB Berlin PRL

Oman Air has wrapped up a successful three days at ITB Berlin, the world’s largest tourism trade fair. Joining Oman’s Ministry of Heritage and Tourism, the airline showcased its products and services to key players from the global travel industry, while highlighting Oman’s potential as a tourism destination. Eng. Abdulaziz Al Raisi, Chief Executive Officer, and Aboudy Nasser, Chief Commercial Officer, were among Oman Air’s delegation at the event, joining attendees from over 180 countries and regions. The highlight of the Oman Air stand included its award-winning First and Business Class cabins, which visitors could sit and try.

Eng. Abdulaziz Al Raisi said, “At our airline, we take pride in connecting people and places around the world. We believe that every travel experience should be seamless and unforgettable, and we strive to make that a reality for our guests. As part of our mission to enhance guest experience, we actively participate in global trade events, such as ITB. This event is a staple on our yearly calendar as it provides us with a unique opportunity to showcase our extensive network and exceptional products to a global audience, forge new partnerships and explore business prospects.”

He added, “We understand the importance of tourism in contributing to the economic and social growth of Oman. Therefore, in line with Oman’s 2040 Vision, we remain committed to increasing the country’s share in the global tourism market. Through aviation, we aim to create even greater economic and social advantages, while continuing to offer our guests unparalleled travel experiences.”

Recently awarded the 2023 Five-Star Major Airline rating by the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX), Oman Air continues to invest in its products and services, offering guests innovative cabin design, exceptional hospitality, and a growing range of destinations from its hub in Muscat.