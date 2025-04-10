Oman Air restores double-daily London flights from October 2025 to meet strong demand

Oman Air is ramping up service to London with the return of double-daily flights between Muscat and London Heathrow starting 26 October 2025, initially operating on Mondays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. The route will become fully double-daily by summer 2026.

Key Details:

Frequency : 14 weekly flights by summer 2026

: 14 weekly flights by summer 2026 Aircraft : Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner with Business Studio, Business Class, and Economy Class

: Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner with Business Studio, Business Class, and Economy Class Timings (new flight): Muscat–London: Departs 01:40, arrives 05:55 London–Muscat: Departs 08:25, arrives 19:35

(new flight):

This move enhances connectivity to North America via oneworld Alliance partners and supports Oman’s inbound tourism strategy. CEO Con Korfiatis emphasised the UK as a vital market and highlighted the airline’s focus on growth ahead of joining the oneworld alliance.