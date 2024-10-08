Oman Air introduces direct flights to Rome from Muscat starting December 2024

Oman Air has announced the launch of its first-ever direct flights to Rome, marking its most significant route expansion in five years. Beginning on December 20, 2024, the airline will offer four weekly flights between Muscat and the Italian capital.

This new route represents Oman Air’s second destination in Italy, enhancing its European network. The flights will operate on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays, with fares starting at OMR 75. This development is part of Oman Air’s strategy to optimise its narrow-body fleet while providing travellers with convenient access to one of the world’s most iconic cities.