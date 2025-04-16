Oman Air expands European network with new Amsterdam route

Oman Air Cargo is set to launch direct flights from Muscat to Amsterdam starting July 1, 2025. The route will be operated by the airline’s B787-9 Dreamliner, offering 14 to 18 metric tonnes of cargo capacity per flight. The Amsterdam service will run four times weekly.

Amsterdam will mark the first new route after Oman Air joined the oneworld alliance, the benefits of which include access to the oneworld lounge at Amsterdam Airport for business class and other entitled passengers.

Announced during the IATA World Cargo Symposium in Dubai, Oman Air’s Head of Cargo, Michael Duggan, emphasised the move’s role in expanding global reach and flexibility for customers. Duggan also participated in a panel on Air Cargo Customs Compliance, while the airline’s team joined the Future Air Cargo Executives (FACES) summit.

The expansion is supported by Oman Air’s modern, temperature-controlled cargo terminal in Muscat, highlighting the airline’s commitment to high-quality, reliable service.