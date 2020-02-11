Oman Air Airbus A330 suffers depressurization, quick descent and diversion to Diyarbakir Airport, Turkey

By
Bart Noëth
-
0
170

On 8 February, an Oman Air Airbus A330-200 (A4O-DC) operated flight WY154 between Zurich, Switzerland and Muscat, Oman. While flying over Turkey, the aircraft experienced a depressurization, forcing the pilots to quickly descend to lower altitudes and to divert to Diyarbakir Airport, Turkey.  

The airline confirmed the incident, adding that passengers were accommodated in hotels and that a replacement aircraft was ferried to Diyarbakir to pick up the stranded passengers. “Oman Air regrets any inconvenience this may have caused. The safety and welfare of our guests and our crew is our top priority,” the airline wrote in a statement.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.