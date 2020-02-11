Oman Air Airbus A330 suffers depressurization, quick descent and diversion to Diyarbakir Airport, Turkey

On 8 February, an Oman Air Airbus A330-200 (A4O-DC) operated flight WY154 between Zurich, Switzerland and Muscat, Oman. While flying over Turkey, the aircraft experienced a depressurization, forcing the pilots to quickly descend to lower altitudes and to divert to Diyarbakir Airport, Turkey.

The airline confirmed the incident, adding that passengers were accommodated in hotels and that a replacement aircraft was ferried to Diyarbakir to pick up the stranded passengers. “Oman Air regrets any inconvenience this may have caused. The safety and welfare of our guests and our crew is our top priority,” the airline wrote in a statement.

🇴🇲 Oman Air flight WY154 from Zurich to Muscat was forced to make an emergency landing in Diyarbakır (Turkey) due to pressurisation issue. pic.twitter.com/qC8YUdiTYo — air plus news (english) (@airplusnews_EN) February 9, 2020