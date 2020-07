Tunisian carrier Nouvelair began flying the Tunis – Brussels route on 1 July, with this service being operated twice-weekly. This is Nouvelair’s first scheduled route to Brussels Airport. The first flight (BJ396) was operated on time by Airbus A320 registered TS-INT.

Nouvelair will launch its second route from Brussels to the holiday resort of Djerba on 30 July. Flights will be operated once weekly.

The airline previously served the Belgian airport on a charter basis only.